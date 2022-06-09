Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Offers Summer Prevention Programming
CLARION CO., Pa. – With summer fast approaching, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission would like to remind the Clarion County community that it provides alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and problem gambling prevention and education services at no cost to all organizations/community groups in Clarion County.
Prevention programming is an essential component to our youth’s education providing protective factors from kindergarten through 12th grade to promote safe substance-free living. AICDAC also offers awareness programs for professionals, parents, and senior citizens.
Prevention programming presentations are customizable based on each agency, youth group, and community needs. AICDAC also provides FREE educational materials to use during drug, alcohol, tobacco, and gambling lessons upon request. Groups that these lessons can be offered to include but are not limited to scout troops, church youth groups, and summer camps.
Special presentations that may be requested, but not limited to:
CATCH My Breath E-Cigarette and Juul Prevention
The program provides students with the skills to resist peer pressure and media influences to try e-cigarettes. The overall goal of the program is to prevent the initiation of e-cigarette use among preteen and teen adolescents through educational strategies such as social-emotional learning, peer-facilitated cooperative learning groups, large group discussions, analysis of mass media, and goal setting.
Grades: 5th to 12th
Why Animals Don’t Smoke
Tobacco prevention program. Storyboards and animal puppets reinforce to children the dangers of tobacco and its effect on the body.
Grades: Pre-K to 1st
Why Athletes Don’t Smoke
Tobacco prevention program. This program discusses why athletes of all kinds, from skateboarders to dancers to basketball players, should say no to tobacco and how tobacco can affect the body.
Grades: 1st to 3rd
Wise Owl’s Drug Safety Kit
Prevention approach using an animated three video lesson based on healthy decisions related to drugs and medicine. This interactive method uses questions as the base of the three videos which feature Wise Owl and his niece Wendy and descriptive problem-solving solutions. Posters, games, and activities are all a part of the lesson objectives.
Grades: Kindergarten to 3rd
2M2L (Too Much to Lose)
Curriculum developed to address problem gambling among youth. Through interactive games, activities, and class discussions the program educates young people about the dangers of problem gambling. Information will guide students in making healthy life decisions. Studies show that youth are at risk for developing a gambling problem the younger they start.
Grades: 6th to 12th
Stacked Deck
Evidence-based PowerPoint problem gambling prevention curriculum that teaches young people to approach life as smart risk-takers and weighing the pros and cons of their actions. The program also discusses the history of gambling, signs and risks of problem gambling, and skills for good decision-making and problem-solving.
Grades: 9th to 12th
Operation Prevention
A PowerPoint presentation designed for students to examine the reasons people turn to opioid use and misuse, and act as investigative reporters to consider the who, what, when, where, why, and how of opioid use and misuse. They will also investigate how the opioid epidemic may be impacting their own community.
Grades: 3rd to 12th
Had I Only Know Drug Trends/Teen Scene
A PowerPoint presentation designed to educate adults about the latest community, state, and national drug trends and can be tailored to certain types of drugs discussed upon request. Education about signs and symptoms of substance abuse and what to look for as a parent/caregiver. Includes a display of more than 50 objects that may be hidden in plain sight.
Prevention services are provided through AICDAC’s contract with the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
Please call 814-226-6350 ext. 106 or email [email protected] for more information about prevention programming and implementation.
www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree
www.aicdac.org
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, help is available, and recovery is possible by calling 814-226-6350. Services are free and confidential.
