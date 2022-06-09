Deer Creek Employee Spotlight: After 48 Years in New Orleans, Mary Leonard Pursues Her True Passion

A Welder. A Truck Driver. An EMT.

Mary Leonard has worn a lot of hats over the years.

Now, she gets to switch gears and pursue a life-long passion.

“I’ve always loved wine and wanted to pursue my passion and join the team at Deer Creek Winery in McCandless,” said Mary. “I fell in love with Deer Creek Winery.”

“I love the various flavors and tastes of the wines,” said Mary, noting that semi-sweet wines are her favorite.

Mary, who lived in New Orleans for 48 years and recently retired after working in a hospital for two decades, said her outlook on work has “completely changed.”

“I am excited to come into work,” said Mary. “The people and atmosphere here at McCandless are very pleasant. I love it!”

“I am proud of the fact that I couldn’t have found a better job for myself.”

Mary’s store lead at Deer Creek Winery in McCandless, Amanda, says she is a reliable, friendly, and hard-working, employee.

“Mary is a quick learner who has become passionate and knowledgeable about the various Deer Creek wines,” said Amanda. “She creates a welcoming, warm environment for customers and excels with hitting her average sales and IPT numbers on a regular basis.”

“I am so grateful to have Mary on our team.”

Mary said she’s ecstatic that she has found a job that she thoroughly enjoys and plans to continue working at Deer Creek for the foreseeable future.

“In 5 years, I hope to still be talking about and selling wine at Deer Creek Winery in McCandless.”

When Mary isn’t at work, she enjoys drinking wine around a fire pit with friends and family and going to casinos, picnics, and wine festivals.

