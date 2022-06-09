SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Auction to be Held June 10
Thursday, June 9, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
A public auction will be held at Venango County Co-Op on Friday, June 10 at 4:20 p.m.
Venango Co. Co-Op is located in the old Sears building in Cranberry Mall at 6945 U.S. 322, Seneca, PA 16319.
The auction will feature antiques, collectibles, furniture, household, and more!
The auction is indoors, food and seating will be available.
**Box lots start at 4:30 pm, main auction starts immediately after**
Terms: Bidder # with valid ID, Paid for in full auction day, Cash or PA check with valid ID, NO BUYER’S PREMIUM will be charged to all purchases, Sales tax will be charged unless tax exempt.
For complete listing click here:
https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3694783.html?kwd=&zip=16248&category=0
