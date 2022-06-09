SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Announces Friday Night 3-3-3 League and Junior Golf Clinic
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – The Friday night 3-3-3 Golf League starts on June 24 at Wanango Country Club.
There will be a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m.
Each week players will play three holes of the following formats: Scramble, Alternate Shot, and Best Ball. The weekly greens/cart fees are $15.00 for members and $20.00 for the public.
To sign up, please call 814-676-8133 and use option #1. Limited spots are available. This is open to the public.
Nine & Dine continues at Wanango Country Club.
Also on Fridays, you can enjoy nine holes of golf followed by dinner. The cost is $10.00 per couple for the game/prizes each week plus the cost of your dinner. The member cart fee is $10.00 per person. The public greens/cart fee is $40.00 per couple.
Please sign up by Friday at noon, by calling 814-676-8133 – option #1, each week that you plan to play. You do not have to play every week.
Shotgun start at 5:30 p.m.- Random draw done by the Pro Shop.
Month Games are as follows:
June – Alternate Shot
July and August are undecided
Monthly Leaderboard – Only your three best scores per month will be tallied.
This is meant to be a social gathering to interact with several different couples. Please invite your friends!
Nine & Dine is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Wanango Country Club will be holding a Junior Golf Clinic during the month of July.
The dates are:
- Friday, July 1st
- Friday, July 8th
- Friday, July 15th
- Friday, July 22nd
- Thursday, July 28th
There will be two different clinic times according to age.
- Ages 7-11, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
- Ages 12-16, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Instruction will be given by several experienced golfers in all parts of the golf game–driving, chipping, and putting. Both irons and woods will be used. Groups will be kept small to maximize instruction.
Sign up early, as space is limited.
If a junior does not have golf clubs, please contact Cam Watson at the Pro Shop.
The cost is $75.00
For more information or to register please call 814-676-8133 and use option #1.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
