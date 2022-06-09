State Police Calls: Police Investigating Wiretap Violation

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Wiretap Violation

Marienville-based State Police received a call on Thursday, May 26, around 1:30 p.m. about a potential wiretap violation on State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Loose Dog

PSP Marienville responded to a report of a loose dog on a property along State Route 208, in Washington Township, Clarion County, on Wednesday, June 8.

Through investigation, it was determined the loose dog belonged to a nearby resident and was returned to the owner.

A non-traffic citation was filed in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

Harassment

Police are investigating an incident of harassment that took place on West Main Street, in Brookville, Jefferson County, early Wednesday morning.

DuBois-based State Police say two known individuals engaged in a physical domestic argument while in a moving vehicle, around 1:59 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

The individuals are listed as a 40-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, both of Clarion.

The vehicle is listed as a 2010 Ford Fusion.

Charges are pending.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.