Stouffer Wins Rail 66 Time Trial Race

Thursday, June 9, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

MF9A5811 (2)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Mark Stouffer was the first rider off the starting line at the Rail 66 Time Trial Race on Saturday, June 4th, and he never relinquished the lead.

(Photo courtesy Matt Lerch.)

Stouffer, of Tyrone, bested a field of 32 riders and posted a winning time of 27 minutes and 47 seconds.

He averaged 23.7 MPH over the 11.5 mile course that began at the Farmington Township Park in Leeper and ended at Northwest Hardwoods, which is about a mile south of Marienville.

Jody Lucas, of Brookville, was the overall winner in the women’s division with a time of 41:02 and a 16.1 MPH average, followed closely in second place by Marcie Hoover, of Shippenville, who finished in 41:04 and also averaged 16.1 MPH.

Local riders, Jeff Menold (2nd overall in 29:40 averaging 22.2 MPH), Mark Franchino (3rd with a 21.3 MPH average), Pat Linnan (6th place in 31:36 averaging 20.9), and Ryan Alston (9th place with a time of 32:50 averaging 20.1 mph), rounded out the top 10 racers.

Rail 66 Country Trail hosted the event, and Janney Montgomery Scott (Clarion office) was the race sponsor and provided refreshments and cooling towels to riders at the finish line.

The event was organized in conjunction with the Clarion Outdoor Festival that successfully attracted people from throughout western Pennsylvania to come to Clarion County to experience the outdoors and enjoy kayaking the Clarion River, hiking the North Country Trail, biking on Rail 66 Country Trail and strolling Main Street to visit the shops, pop-up crafters and local brew pubs to enjoy craft beer and listen to local musicians.

Race results provided by Gingerbread Timing can be found here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

