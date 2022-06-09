Timothy D. Stempino

Timothy D. Stempin, 69, of Franklin, PA, passed away at 2:31 P.M. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born September 15, 1952, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Walter & Betty Evans Stempin.

Tim worked at Electralloy where he was a welder/fabricator.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the shooting range, and his beloved dog, Sox.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Sharrar of Erie; granddaughters, Jacey Arquitt and Madison Dalaba; grandson, Jakob Arquitt; great granddaughter, Myla Anderson; a nephew, James Hamilton; a niece, Julie Hamilton; and a cousin, Terry Stempin, also survives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Constance Stempin Hamilton, Mary Stempin, and Barbara Stempin; and by brothers, Mark Walter Stempin and Walter Mark Stempin.

There will be no visitation per Tim’s wishes.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

