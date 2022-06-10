A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 3am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

