Area Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Emlenton Clintonville Road

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released details on an area teen who was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Emlenton Clintonville Road last Friday.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened on Friday, June 3, around 5:32 p.m. on Emlenton Clintonville Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, involving a 17-year-old male from Emlenton and 19-year-old Elizabeth C. Fyock, of Kennerdell.

Police say a 2012 Hyundai Veloster driven by the 17-year-old juvenile male was attempting to make a left turn from 5th Street onto Emlenton Clintonville Road and turned into the path of a 2012 Ford Fusion operated by Fyock.

Fyock’s Ford Fusion traveled off the left edge of the roadway after impact, up an embankment, and then rolled over.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Services transported her to UPMC Northwest for suspected minor injuries.

She was using a seat belt.

The Hyundai rotated after impact and came to a final rest on the western edge of the road.

The 17-year-old male was also using a seat belt and was not injured.

Both vehicles were disabled and were towed from the scene.

The 17-year-old was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, June 9, 2022.



