Cheri L. Wilson, 75, of Oil City, PA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday June 9, 2022 at her home.

Born Sept. 25, 1946, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fred Walter & Mary Edna Crownoble Gustafson.

Cheri was a 1964 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married on June 11, 1971, in the Calvary United Methodist Church to James R. Wilson and he survives, saturday would have been their 51 wedding anniversary.

Cheri had worked for 28 years as a secretary at GTE.

She later received an Associates in Business from Clarion University in 1992.

Cheri loved sewing, cooking, and entertaining family and friends.

She was a member of the GTE Pioneer Club and attended both Calvary United Methodist Church and Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Mary Martha Parknow of Mechanicsville, VA; one grandson, Brandon James Parknow; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Gustafson of Oil City and Carol Lee Gustafson of Oil City; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Fred Gustafson and Tom Gustafson

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will be held at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

