Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Stuffing

Friday, June 10, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This cauliflower stuffing is the vegan substitute you’ve been looking for!

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil
2 large carrots, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped
1 large onion, chopped
2 small heads of cauliflower, chopped (about 10 cups)
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1-1/4 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup vegetable broth
2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary or 2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed
1 teaspoon rubbed sage

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion. Cook and stir until crisp-tender, about 10 minutes. Add cauliflower, mushrooms, salt, and pepper; cook and stir for 5 minutes. Stir in broth, rosemary, and sage. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, until vegetables are just tender, 10-12 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


