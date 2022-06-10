Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Stuffing

This cauliflower stuffing is the vegan substitute you’ve been looking for!

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil

2 large carrots, chopped



2 celery ribs, chopped1 large onion, chopped2 small heads of cauliflower, chopped (about 10 cups)1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms1-1/4 teaspoons salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1/2 cup vegetable broth2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary or 2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed1 teaspoon rubbed sage

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion. Cook and stir until crisp-tender, about 10 minutes. Add cauliflower, mushrooms, salt, and pepper; cook and stir for 5 minutes. Stir in broth, rosemary, and sage. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, until vegetables are just tender, 10-12 minutes.

