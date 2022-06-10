Details Emerge of Area Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old Girl, Two Other Juveniles

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Additional information has surfaced regarding an area man accused of molesting three young girls over the course of several years.

According to court documents, Kittanning-based State Police on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, filed criminal charges against 67-year-old William John Kunselman, of Templeton.

The charges stem from a Childline report Kittanning-based State Police received on March 14, 2022, regarding sexual abuse that took place at a residence in Boggs Township, Armstrong County. During the course of this investigation, it was determined there were two other cases.

In reference to the first case, during a forensic interview on March 28, a known juvenile female reported she was sexually abused by William Kunselman, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told police she thought the abuse was normal and said nothing, but eventually realized it was not normal, the complaint states.

She stated that the abuse started when she was about eight years old, and stopped when she was 10. She told police about one incident when she was lying down in a bed, and Kunselman came in and snuggled next to her around 10:00 p.m. The victim said Kunselman was rubbing her stomach and back and eventually put his hand down her pants, the complaint indicates.

In another incident, she woke up to find Kunselman naked in her bed with her. She stated she freaked out and curled up in the corner of the bed before Kunselman got mad and stormed out of the room. The victim told police she had a nightgown on and realized that her underwear was down around her ankles and her nightgown was pulled up by her neck, exposing her body. She also said that she was lying on her back while Kunselman was straddling her. She did not know what stopped it, but he just noticed she woke up and ran out, according to the complaint.

The victim further told police that Kunselman would rub and touch her private area while he would touch his privates. She stated it felt weird at first when Kunselman would touch her, but it became normal because he would do it three to four times a month, according to the complaint.

On one occasion, Kunselman was touching her private area and asked if she wanted to touch him. She said no, but he kept asking her to hold his penis and do what he told her to do. She told police she wouldn’t, so he got mad and stormed off, the complaint notes.

According to the second criminal complaint, on April 25, 2022, a known juvenile victim took part in a forensic interview. She related she was there to talk about John “William” Kunselman.

The victim stated she was approximately 11 years old when the first incident occurred. On that day, while visiting Kunselman, she stated that he sat down next to her and began touching her leg. Kunselman stood up as he was leaving the room and asked the victim if she was coming with him to a couch. While they were lying on the couch, the victim told police that Kunselman began touching her inappropriately. He then fell asleep, and the incident stopped, according to the complaint.

The victim told police this was the first time something like this happened, but it continued happening on other occasions. When asked later in the interview to explain, she clarified that sometimes Kunselman would rub her leg, private area, and tell her how beautiful she was, the complaint states.

She related that another known girl told her that Kunselman had been touching her the same way since she was six years old, the complaint indicates.

The victim additionally reported that whenever she visited Kunselman, she was not allowed to be outside and had to stay inside with him on the couch or in the bed. She told police of an occasion where Kunselman woke her up and was rubbing her inappropriately with his hand. She clarified Kunselman was touching her skin during this incident, the complaint states.

According to a third criminal complaint, on April 25, a known juvenile female was interviewed and explained that she was there to talk about how Kunselman “is a horrible person.” She then elaborated that during an incident where they were lying on the couch, Kunselman reached down and grabbed her private area a couple of times with his hand.

When the victim thought Kunselman fell asleep, she moved his hand and went to the fridge before Kunselman yelled at her. The victim then went upstairs to sleep, and Kunselman followed her to ask if she was coming back to lie with him, to which she replied no, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police she was wearing a night gown during the incident and was approximately 11- or 12-years-old. She also said that when she would bathe at Kunselman’s residence, he would “always find excuses to come in the bathroom,” the complaint notes.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Kunselman was apprehended, taken into custody, and then arraigned at 10:15 a.m. in Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland’s office.

Kunselman faces the following charges in the first case:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault, Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 1

– Indecent Assault, Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Criminal Solicitation – Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

In the second and third case, Kunselman faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault, Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Indecent Assault, Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (two counts)

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail for each case, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at 2:00 p.m. with Judge McCausland presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

