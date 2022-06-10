 

Donald Wallace Texter

Friday, June 10, 2022 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-bTgpBs9HEwZObituary of Donald Wallace Texter who passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Don was the third son of Wilma and Walter Texter, Sr., both deceased.

Don was born February 21, 1934, in Clarion County, St Petersburg, PA.

Survived by 3 sisters – June Maxine Texter Landers, Linda A. Texter Mattern and third sister, Patricia J. Texter Johnston all of St Petersburg, PA. Don is also survived by one son, Phillip S. Texter of Houston, TX.

Also survived by 4 grandchildren, Brandy L. Texter Maraviglia and husband, Steve of Montgomery, TX, Keith A. Texter and wife, Brandy N. of Magnolia, TX, Lacy J. Texter of New York, NY and Lauren B. Texter of Houston, TX.

Also survived by great grandchildren Amber Kate and Trent Adam Maraviglia of Montgomery, TX and Cody A. Texter of Magnolia, TX.

Don greatly enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Don and his wife proudly raised grandchildren, Keith and Brandy L. and those were the good years.

Don always remembered his boyhood friend Richard Jordan of St Petersburg, PA.

Don Texter was a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after 4 years with a Good Conduct Medal in June of 1956.

Don retired in 1984 from the Houston Police

Department after serving 24 years as patrolman, detective and retiring as Sergeant of Police.

Don later retired again from the Cypress-Fairbanks School District in Texas where he served in a security position.

Don was preceded in death in 1957 by his first wife, Patsy J. Smith Texter of Calallen, TX after a year and a half of marriage and by second wife, Faye Sanders Texter of Oletha, TX on April 15, 2006, after 45 years of marriage.

Don was a lover of animals and had some real good dogs during his lifetime.

Don will be buried in the Houston Veterans Cemetery after a graveside service as requested by Don himself.

Funeral arrangements have been made by Klein Funeral Home of Tomball, TX. Phone # 281-351-7233.


