Police Detail Rollover Crash That Left Man Seriously Injured

CLINTONVILLE BORO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred in May on Interstate 80, seriously injuring a 24-year-old man.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 34, in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.

Police say 24-year-old Daniel S. Hilliard, of Salem, Ohio, was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his 2009 Chevrolet Aveo while negotiating a slight right turn in the left lane. His vehicle left the roadway and traveled on the north berm of I-80.

The vehicle then traveled into a ditch, and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to rollover. It came to a final rest facing north on the south side of I-80.

Hilliard suffered suspected serious injuries and was airlifted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was wearing a seatbelt.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene.

Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

