Say What?!: Texas City Shares Photo of Unidentified ‘Object’ Outside Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas – Officials in a Texas city are asking for the public’s help identifying an unidentified “object” caught on security cameras outside the city’s zoo.

The City of Amarillo posted a photo to Facebook on Wednesday showing what appears to be an oddly-dressed person wandering outside the gates of the Amarillo Zoo about 1:25 a.m. May 21.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.