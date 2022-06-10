Tim and Linda McCloskey Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

Timothy and Linda McCloskey are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2022.

Tim and the former Linda Rapp were married June 10, 1972, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda by the Rev. William Holl.

Tim is the son of the late Paul and Agnes McCloskey, formerly of Crown. Linda is the daughter of the late Maurice and Leona Rapp, formerly of Lucinda.

Both Tim and Linda taught at North Clarion Elementary School before retiring. They are active members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda.

The couple has three daughters, Colleen and husband Dave Roth of Pittsburgh, Carrie and husband Jason Sieglinger of Altoona, and Erin and husband Josh King of Crown.

They have six grandchildren, Lauren and David Roth of Pittsburgh, Alex and Isaac Sieglinger of Altoona, and Grant and Abby King of Crown.

The couple is celebrating their anniversary with a family vacation in the Gettysburg and Hershey area, where they spent their honeymoon 50 years ago.

