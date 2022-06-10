I-80 East Shippenville Ramp Closed This Weekend

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – PennDOT is announcing an upcoming ramp closure as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

The Exit 60: Shippenville East off ramp only will be closed on Friday, June 10 at 9:00 p.m. It will reopen by 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 12. To detour, take Exit 53: Knox, to U.S. 322 to PA 68 to re-enter I-80 at Exit 62: Clarion.

Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

These closure will be weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

