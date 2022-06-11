A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.