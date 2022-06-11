Cecil and Helen ‘Louise’ to Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary

Cecil and Hellen “Louise” (Nellis) Craig will celebrate 65 years of wedded bliss on June 15, 2022.

Cecil Charles Craig, age 85, is a retired minister of the Wesleyan church and was ordained through the Pilgrim Holiness Church. He attended God’s Bible School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Transylvania Bible School in Freeport, Pa. He also worked various labor jobs.

Louise–as she is known by friends and family–age 84, is retired and worked as a cook, a baker, and various labor jobs.

They were married at the Jerusalem United Church of Christ, in Rimersburg, Pa., by the Reverend Eugene Wetzel, on June 15th, 1957.

They have five children: Joyce (Mark) Stewart, of Clarion; Penny Craig, of Franklin; Tammy (Bill) Dunham, of Shippenville; Cheryl (Jeff) Buzard, of Sligo; and Nathan (Gina) Craig, of Woodbridge, Va.

They also have 10 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.

