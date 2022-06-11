Clarion Borough Council Denies Citizen’s Request for Shade Tree Commission

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council has denied a citizen’s request for a Shade Tree Commission during their monthly meeting.

The council’s response to the request comes after Elizabeth Fulmer, of Clarion, opened the discussion of the importance of trees in nature. She has brought up the topic of a Shade Tree Commission during previous monthly meetings.

Neighboring City of Oil City instituted a Shade Tree Commission in 1977. Their Commission oversees tree planting and removal in the utility right-of-way located between the sidewalk and curb. They notify property owners of hazardous trees, when identified, and approve/deny planting or removal permits. They apply for grants to purchase and plant new trees or to assist with general tree maintenance. While the City of Oil City maintains ownership of all shade trees, the adjacent property owner is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the tree.

Despite the discussion being slated on the Clarion Borough Council’s agenda for later in the meeting, Fulmer initiated the discussion prematurely during the meeting’s citizen comment portion.

“Value is added to communities by trees,” Fulmer said. “(Trees) reduce energy costs, they produce economic benefits in that trees increase the selling cost of homes by as much as 15 percent.”

Council did not respond to Fulmer’s offering during the citizen comment period and resumed its regularly scheduled agenda items.

Council member Keaton MacBeth then offered his take on the situation when the topic arose during the Public Works Report.

“If I’m wrong, please someone speak out, but there is no support for a Shade Tree Commission,” he said. “The reason being, it would increase tax millage to three mills, which would require us to raise taxes.”

MacBeth noted the economy’s current condition and what a tax raise could mean to not only the borough, but the taxpayers themselves.

“Right now, in the economic environment we’re in, the (Public Works) committee doesn’t feel like it’s a good move,” MacBeth said. “We are looking at doing tree planting on Main Street, but that’s going to require some work.”

Council President Carol Lapinto then chimed in to remind Fulmer that it’s not just a money issue, but a resource issue.

“Raising the taxes is one thing, but the other thing is, to be honest with you, we don’t have the staff,” Lapinto said. “Right now, Todd (Colosimo) could probably tell you six or seven projects that he’s involved in. We’re just underwater.”

“While we encourage this, right now we just don’t have the staff.”

Council then noted on the logistical toll it would take on the borough.

To start a Shade Tree Commission, the borough would most likely have to take an inventory of all trees within the borough, among others.

“I’m encouraged to know that you have done some research,” Fulmer responded, who then asked if the council would encourage residents to plant trees. Council member Benjamin Aaron assured her they would.

“Well, we have a Wood Street without trees and a Wood Street without houses pretty soon,” Fulmer said.

“I’m sorry it’s not the answer you want,” Lapinto replied.

“No, but I was hoping for some encouraging attitude from council,” Fulmer added.

