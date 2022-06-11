Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Kale Chips

These crunchy air-fryer kale chips are delicious, super healthy and easy to make!

Ingredients

1 bunch kale, washed

2 tablespoons olive oil



1 to 3 teaspoons seafood seasoningSea salt, to taste

Directions

-Preheat air fryer to 375°. Remove tough stems from kale and tear leaves into large pieces. Place in a large bowl. Add olive oil and massage into leaves, coating evenly. Sprinkle kale with seasoning and salt. In batches, arrange leaves in a single layer on a greased tray in the air-fryer basket.

-Cook until crisp and just starting to brown, 5-7 minutes. Let stand at least 5 minutes before serving.

