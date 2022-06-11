 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Donna Jean Staub

Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-wH6Ye6SktkKI5cDonna Jean Staub, 85, formerly of Rouseville, PA , passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA.

Jean was born on October 10, 1936, in Oil City to the late Alvin Leal and Theda Ruth (Tarr) Cauvel.

Jean married Ernest K. Staub in September 1956. He preceded her in death in 1980.

She was a graduate of Titusville High School in 1954.

Jean worked in the administrative office at the former Wolf’s Head and Pennzoil Refineries.

She attended Highlands Community Church in Renton, WA.

Jean enjoyed traveling, reading, watching the Steelers play and watching NASCAR!

But mostly, loved spending time with her family, especially her great granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Staub) Lemke and her husband Jon Lemke of Renton, WA; grandson Matthew Lemke; granddaughter Savannah Lemke and her husband Dan Burris; great granddaughters Cheyenne Lemke-Burris and Indie Lemke-Burris; brother James Keith Cauvel and his wife Mary Cauvel of Erie, PA; niece Darlene McIntyre and her husband Jim McIntyre and their children Steven McIntyre and Stacey McIntyre; niece Charlene Hopkins and her husband Ron Hopkins and their children Stephanie Mullen and Shanel Potts and several other great grand nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Myers and her husband Gerald Myers.

No public calling hours will be observed.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens Thursday June 16th at 2:00 pm for family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to your charity of choice in her honor.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.