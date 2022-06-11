Donna Jean Staub, 85, formerly of Rouseville, PA , passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA.

Jean was born on October 10, 1936, in Oil City to the late Alvin Leal and Theda Ruth (Tarr) Cauvel.

Jean married Ernest K. Staub in September 1956. He preceded her in death in 1980.

She was a graduate of Titusville High School in 1954.

Jean worked in the administrative office at the former Wolf’s Head and Pennzoil Refineries.

She attended Highlands Community Church in Renton, WA.

Jean enjoyed traveling, reading, watching the Steelers play and watching NASCAR!

But mostly, loved spending time with her family, especially her great granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Staub) Lemke and her husband Jon Lemke of Renton, WA; grandson Matthew Lemke; granddaughter Savannah Lemke and her husband Dan Burris; great granddaughters Cheyenne Lemke-Burris and Indie Lemke-Burris; brother James Keith Cauvel and his wife Mary Cauvel of Erie, PA; niece Darlene McIntyre and her husband Jim McIntyre and their children Steven McIntyre and Stacey McIntyre; niece Charlene Hopkins and her husband Ron Hopkins and their children Stephanie Mullen and Shanel Potts and several other great grand nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Myers and her husband Gerald Myers.

No public calling hours will be observed.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens Thursday June 16th at 2:00 pm for family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to your charity of choice in her honor.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

