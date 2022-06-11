Mary Louise Beichner, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, with her family by her side at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born on June 19, 1927, in Clarion, she was the oldest of twelve siblings of the late William and Cecilia Aaron Ganoe.

She was a 1945 Clarion Limestone High School graduate.

Mrs. Beichner was a member of St. Stephen Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

Mary worked in the bindery at Seneca Printing for many years until she retired.

She loved quilting, croqueting, and making Afghan blankets and ceramics.

She is survived by four sons: Donald Beichner and his wife Charline of Midlothian, VA, Dan Beichner and his wife Margaret “Peggy” of Oil City, Daryl Beichner and his wife Susan of Clearfield, and Kevin Beichner and his wife Nancy of Cary, NC.

Ten grandchildren also survive: Brian Beichner and his wife Kelly of Muskego, WI, Brandon Beichner and his wife Ashley of Henrico, VA, Michael Beichner and his wife Cassie of Oil City, Michelle Burris and her husband Justin of Oil City, Jessica Beichner of Clearfield, Christopher Beichner of Clearfield, Matthew Beichner of Clearfield, Heather Miller and her husband Harry of Portland, OR, Jennifer Barker and her husband Dr. Joseph Barker of Raleigh, NC, and Lauren Beichner of Cary, NC; and eight great grandchildren: Isabelle, Claudia, Meredith, Evelyn, Amelia, Henry, Caroline, and Alice.

Only two out of Mary’s twelve siblings are surviving, Kathleen Thompson and Robert Ganoe.

Preceding Mary in death are her parents and her siblings: Dorothy, William, Clara Marie, Leo, Richard, Edgar, Raymond, Bernard, and David.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen Church on Tuesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. John Miller presiding.

Entombment will be in the mausoleum at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Clarion on Wednesday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. B. LaMounte Sayers officiating.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to all the staff at UPMC Northwest Hospital for the compassion and loving care they gave to Mary during her final days.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to St. Stephen Church, part of the St. Joseph Parish or to EWTN Global Catholic Network at www.ewtn.com.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

