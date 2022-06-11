Paul E. “Bones” and Roseann Bruno Gibbons

Paul E. Gibbons, 93, and Roseann Bruno Gibbons, 89, both of Franklin, passed away June 7 and June 8 respectively.

Paul E. Gibbons, 93, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, due to complications from chronic respiratory disease.

Born on April 23, 1929, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Elmer E. and Helen (Cherry) Gibbons.

He was a 1948 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He met his future wife, Roseann (Bruno) Gibbons, on a blind date. They married on June 16, 1956, at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Tarentum, Pennsylvania.

Paul and Roseann built a home in Rocky Grove, which remained the center of family life until their death.

Paul was a skilled machinist and carpenter, and retired from Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company in 1986.

He was a member of numerous civic organizations including the Franklin Elks Lodge, Moose Club, VFW, Eagles and Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Paul was a lifetime sports enthusiast and was well known as a star softball pitcher, golfer, bowler, fisherman and competitive card player.

He possessed a life-long passion for gardening, which he continued to pursue until his death.

At the time of his death, Paul was survived by his beloved wife, Roseann, of nearly 66 years.

Paul is also survived by his only child, David P. Gibbons (Bill DeLany) of Erie, and a brother Donald E. Gibbons (Jean), and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father and beloved nephew, Gerald Gibbons.

Paul’s loving wife, Roseann, passed away 22 hours after his death.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society, 186 S. Main Street, Seneca PA 16346, or Northwest Hospital Foundation’s “Paul E. Gibbons’ Horticultural Fund” at 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346.

No services will be held.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Roseann Bruno Gibbons, 89, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence following end-stage renal disease.

Born on June 30, 1932 in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Rosalee (Danile) Bruno.

Roseann graduated in 1950 from Tarentum High School and graduated from Clarion State Teacher’s College in 1954 with a degree in Elementary and Early Childhood Education.

She completed graduate studies at Penn State University and University of Pittsburgh.

Roseann was an admired and noted teacher, with a career spanning 36 years at Fawn Township, Lower Burrell, Cranberry Area School District, and retiring from Valley Grove School District in 1990.

She was devoted to nurturing and mentoring children throughout her life.

She enjoyed cooking, shopping, travel, and spending cherished time with family and friends.

Throughout her adult life, Roseann was a member of numerous card and social clubs.

Roseann was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Franklin.

Roseann married the love of her life, Paul E. Gibbons, on June 16, 1956, in St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Tarentum, PA. Paul passed 22 hours prior to her death.

At the time of her death, Roseann is survived by her beloved and only child, David P. Gibbons (Bill DeLany) of Erie.

She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Donald E. Gibbons (Jean) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She cherished her three closest friends, Charlotte Lewis, Jane Klinger, and Patricia Steigerwald.

Roseann was preceded in death by five siblings, Stephen Bruno, MD (Margaret), Marietta Bruno, Gloria Bruno Sangermano (Frank), Guy Bruno (Patricia) and an infant brother, Samuel Bruno.

In addition, she was preceded in death by a beloved nephew, Gerald Gibbons and precious friend, Marcia Drzewiecki.

Roseann was blessed to have an expanded family of caregivers including Brenda Gourley, Jamie Nevel, Valorie Bowen, Cathy Schneider, Edna Austel, Marcy Hanna, and Alexa Asche.

Memorials may be made to the Hamot Health Foundation’s “Roseann Bruno Gibbons Nursing Scholarship Fund” at 302 French Street, Erie PA 16507.

No services will be held.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

