Police: Local Woman Faces DUI-Related Charges After Colliding With Van Parked in Driveway

EAST BRADY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing DUI-related charges after reportedly crashing into a van parked in a driveway in East Brady Borough.

According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department on Friday, June 10, filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Tracy L. Simpson, of East Brady, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

The charges stem from a multiple-vehicle accident that occurred on April 25, 2022, on 3rd Avenue, in East Brady, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, upon police’s arrival at the above-described location, Tracy Simpson was being loaded onto a stretcher with the assistance of multiple firefighters and the ambulance crew.

Simpson told police she was driving the truck that was resting against a tree on the property of 3rd Avenue, off to the left side of the roadway. The truck was situated next to a van owned by the victim, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the van was parked in the residence’s driveway on the left-hand side of the road, and “Simpson recklessly and carelessly drove the truck into a utility pole, the victim’s van, the victim’s lawn, and the victim’s tree.”

Police spoke with the registered owner of the truck who stated that Tracy Simpson was out with her friends and admitted that she was drinking, and had, “a few,” the complaint states.

The truck’s owner also could not produce valid insurance at the scene and stated he was going to drive the truck home. With the front wheels of the truck facing opposite directions, he attempted to move the vehicle and failed to do so. Police then had the vehicle towed, the complaint notes.

When a towing company arrived on the scene, an inventory was taken of the inside of the vehicle, and open containers were found behind the driver’s seat in plain view, according to the complaint.

It was noted that Simpson reportedly failed to provide insurance to the station within five days of the accident.

Police met with the victim, who reported that she watched Simpson exit the vehicle and was staggering and visibly intoxicated. When an officer asked the victim how she knew Simpson was intoxicated, she stated she was a bartender for ten years, the complaint states.

A paramedic at the scene reported to police that Simpson admitted she was drinking, the complaint indicates.

A search warrant was applied for and granted for the vehicle. Five open containers were located behind the driver’s seat, the complaint states.

A search warrant was also applied for and granted for Simpson’s medical records. It was learned that Simpson had an abnormal toxicology result, with the ethanol in her blood being 47 mg/dl, the complaint indicates.

The ambulance’s trip sheet claims Simpson informed the ambulance crew she has had “several beers,” the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Simpson on Friday, June 10:

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intent, Reckless or Negligent, Felony 3

– DUI: General Impairment/Incompetent of Driving Safely – First Offense, Misdemeanor

– Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Fail to Keep Right, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary (five counts)

– Damage Real Property By Motor Vehicle, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is set for 10:45 a.m. on Monday, June 27, in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.