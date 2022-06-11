 

Shirley W. Grinder

Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-HOnYovhxc5Shirley W. Grinder, age 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning June 9, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Born at home on January 2, 1930, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Percy E. Wells and Helen Newhouse Wells.

She was a graduate of Porter Township High School.

Following graduation Shirley went to work at Brookville Glove Factory to save money to attend business school.

After graduating from the New Kensington Business School, she worked as a secretary at the peanut butter factory, H.B. DeViney Company, in New Bethlehem, then retired at age 70 as the office manager of the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority (RMVA).

On August 31, 1950, Shirley married John P. Grinder. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2010.

She attended the Zion Baptist Church in Reidsburg and volunteered and helped with fundraising along with other ladies from the church.

Shirley was an expert seamstress, an extraordinary pie and sweets baker, an enthusiastic flower gardener, as well as the “Jello Salad Queen.”

She was affectionately known by her family as “The Crazy Cat Lady.”

Survivors include two children: Janet E. Grinder, and Robert J. Grinder and his wife, Wanda, all of New Bethlehem, and a brother, Dwight E. Wells of Troy, Ohio.

Also surviving are three step grandchildren: Bryn Newquist, Fuzzy Newquist and wife Jessie, and step great grandchildren: Caelyn, Erik and Brady, all of Texas, and Adam Newquist and wife Lindsay, and step great granddaughters, Everly and Livia, of North Carolina.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirely was preceded in death by her siblings: Donald R. Wells, Paul Wells and Caroll Reitz.

Family and friends will be received from 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Bob Ryver officiating.

Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in the name of Shirley W. Grinder to the American Cancer Society, 993 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA 15801 (donate3cancer.org) or Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201 (orphansofthestorm-pa.org)

Online condolences may be sent to Shirley’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com


