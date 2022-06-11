Virginia M. Stover, age 92, of Oil City, died unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born May 17, 1930, in Sligo, she was the daughter of Charles Knight and Myrtle Uhlott.

Mrs. Stover attended Sawtown Schools.

Mrs. Stover was an active Den Mother for Fertigs Cub Scouts and was a member of the ladies Auxiliary for Pinegrove VFD.

Virginia worked for Huffman Janitorial Services as a housekeeper at Venango Campus dorms.

She then went to work at the Oil City Hospital as a housekeeper and retired from there.

She also cleaned for many families in the area.

On May 21, 1947, she married Arthur Stover who preceded her in death on July 9, 2006.

Surviving are five children: Betty Miller and husband Jack, Richard Stover, Pat Stover, Robert “Cub” Stover and wife Sally, and Bonnie Stover and friend Dave Gottschalk, all from the Oil City area; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 19 great great grandchildren.

Also surviving is an Uncle Melvin Confer and his wife Liz and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Virginia in death were her parents, her husband, Arthur, and two sisters, Ruby Knight and Doris Quigley.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, June 13, at the Morrison Funeral Home from 11 am to 1 pm and again from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral Services will follow the visitation and begin at 6 pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Rusnak, chaplain of the Caring Place, officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Virginia’s name to the Caring Place in Franklin.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

