 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Wheel Falls Off Truck, Collides With Oncoming Vehicle on Route 208

Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Police CarELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dual wheel fell off a truck on State Route 208 and collided with an oncoming vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 1:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, on State Route 208, west of Upper Elk Acres Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County, involving 25-year-old Alex M. Graf, of Cranberry, and 59-year-old Melvin G. Schiberl, of Emlenton.

Police say Graf was traveling on Route 208 when the left rear dual wheels of his 1995 Ford Truck Tractor became loose and fell off the axle.

The wheels rolled down Route 208 and struck an oncoming vehicle–a 2005 General Motors Sierra driven by Schiberl. One wheel struck the Sierra’s left trailer tire disabling it.

Both drivers and a passenger in Schiberl’s vehicle, 46-year-old Harvey R. Albert, of Emlenton, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Services assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.