Wheel Falls Off Truck, Collides With Oncoming Vehicle on Route 208

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dual wheel fell off a truck on State Route 208 and collided with an oncoming vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 1:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, on State Route 208, west of Upper Elk Acres Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County, involving 25-year-old Alex M. Graf, of Cranberry, and 59-year-old Melvin G. Schiberl, of Emlenton.

Police say Graf was traveling on Route 208 when the left rear dual wheels of his 1995 Ford Truck Tractor became loose and fell off the axle.

The wheels rolled down Route 208 and struck an oncoming vehicle–a 2005 General Motors Sierra driven by Schiberl. One wheel struck the Sierra’s left trailer tire disabling it.

Both drivers and a passenger in Schiberl’s vehicle, 46-year-old Harvey R. Albert, of Emlenton, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Services assisted at the scene.

