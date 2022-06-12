A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

