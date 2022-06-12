All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bill Hiles
Bill Hiles served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: William B. “Bill” Hiles, Sr.
Born: August 5, 1942
Died: May 19, 2022
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Bill Hiles was a 1961 graduate of Union High School and then attended DuBois School of Trades.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Rimersburg First United Methodist Church and the Lawsonham United Methodist Church.
Military honors were presented by the Rimersburg American Legion Post #454 and Rimersburg VFW Post #7132 during Bill’s funeral services.
Click here to view a full obituary.
