Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Summertime Chicken Tacos

Try these tempting tacos!

Ingredients

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lime juice



4 garlic cloves, minced1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley or 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes1 teaspoon ground cumin1 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon salt, optional1/4 teaspoon pepper4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (1-1/4 pounds)6 flour tortillas (8 inches) or taco shells, warmedToppings of your choice

Directions

-In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the first eight ingredients; add chicken. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight, turning occasionally.

-Drain chicken, discarding marinade. Moisten a paper towel with cooking oil; using long-handled tongs, lightly coat the grill rack. Grill chicken, uncovered, over medium heat for 5-7 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 170°. Cut into thin strips; serve in tortilla or taco shells with desired toppings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

