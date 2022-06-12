 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Summertime Chicken Tacos

Sunday, June 12, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Try these tempting tacos!

Ingredients

1/3 cup olive oil
1/4 cup lime juice

4 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley or 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt, optional
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (1-1/4 pounds)
6 flour tortillas (8 inches) or taco shells, warmed
Toppings of your choice

Directions

-In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the first eight ingredients; add chicken. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight, turning occasionally.

-Drain chicken, discarding marinade. Moisten a paper towel with cooking oil; using long-handled tongs, lightly coat the grill rack. Grill chicken, uncovered, over medium heat for 5-7 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 170°. Cut into thin strips; serve in tortilla or taco shells with desired toppings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.