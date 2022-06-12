SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering BBQ Ribs Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In or Take-Out
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering BBQ Ribs as their special on Sunday, June 12. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, June 12 – BBQ Ribs
- Monday, June 13 – Hamburger Steak, Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, June 14 – Sloppy Joe Stacker, Chicken Salad Croissant,or Liver and Onions
- Wednesday, June 15 – Meatloaf Dinner, 4 Pc. Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, June 16 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
- Friday, June 17 – Baked or Deep Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
- Saturday, June 18 – Cook’s Choice
- Sunday, June 19 – FATHER’S DAY – Turkey or Ham Dinner
The menu is subject to change.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
