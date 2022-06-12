State Police Calls: Police Respond to Terroristic Threats Incident in Monroe Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Terroristic Threats in Monroe Township

Around 8:28 a.m. on June 6, PSP Clarion investigated a terroristic threats incident at a location on Hospital Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The accused is 33-year-old Adam Stair, of Louisville, Ky.

The victim is a 52-year-old Shippenville man.

Harassment in East Brady

Around 1:44 a.m. on June 9, the Pennsylvania State Police – Clarion responded to a residence located on Purdum Street, in East Brady Borough, Clarion County, for an incident of harassment.

According to police, the accused is 43-year-old Jamie Painter, of East Brady.

The victim is listed as a 39-year-old Chicora female.

Theft from Motor Vehicles in Paint Township

Pennsylvania State Police – Clarion are investigating multiple thefts from motor vehicles that occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, on Manor View Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, and surrounding areas.

The victims are listed as a 48-year-old Shippenville man and a 36-year-old Shippenville woman.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or possible video surveillance, please contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

DUI in Toby Township

Around 10:28 p.m. on May 28, PSP Clarion investigated a DUI on State Route 68, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

A 2002 Chevrolet was involved.

Police list a 55-year-old Butler man as the arrestee.

Scattering Rubbish Incident in Farmington Township

On June 9, State Police – Marienville were contacted for a scattering rubbish incident.

The incident occurred at a property on Walnut Lane, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

An investigation was conducted, and no charges will be filed at this time.

State police released the above reports on Friday, June 10, 2022.

