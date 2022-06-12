West Forest School Announces 2022 Graduates, Valedictorian, Salutatorian

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest School has announced their 2022 graduates, valedictorian, and salutatorian.

(Pictured above: Front – left to right: Russell Adkins, Braden Custer, Darcie Maul, Dakotah Walter, Selina Martinez, Emmalee Araujo, Deon Taylor, and Sam Walter. Back – left to right: Gage James, Ethan VanDyke, Daniel Kuntz, Cameron Guzzi, Logan Carll, Allen Johnston, and Camron Call.)



West Forest Valedictorian – Miss Darcie Maul

Darcie is the daughter of Bobbi and Lance Maul.

She is the Vice President of the Class of 2022, President of the Student Council, and a member of the National Honor Society, Yearbook Club, and Student Historians.

During Darcie’s high school career, she participated in Cross Country (grades 8-10) and Drama Club (grades 8-10). She received the Presidential Excellence Gold Award, the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Award, the Thomas D Fulton Valedictorian Award, and the West Forest Faculty Scholarship.

Darcie’s future plans are to attend Clarion University for Nursing.

West Forest Salutatorian – Mr. Logan Carll

Logan is the son of Timothy and Jennifer Carll. He has one sibling, Zachary Carll.

Logan is the President of the Class of 2022, Student Historians President, and National Honor Society Secretary. He is a member of the Drama Club, School Safety Committee, Yearbook Club, Tech Club, and Varsity Club. Logan participated in Golf and Basketball. He was on Homecoming Court and Prom Court.

Logan is an Eagle Scout and a Volunteer of West Hickory VFD. Throughout his academic career, he has received the Presidential Excellence Gold Award, Lions Club Academic Award, KSAC Scholarship, Senator Scott Hutchinson Good Citizenship Award, David Jardin Memorial Scholarship, Tidioute American Legion Auxiliary Unit 0334, Lions Club Academic Scholarship, West Forest Alumni Scholarship, Forest County, Association of Township Officers, Kinnear Memorial Scholarship, DAR Good Citizen Award, Drama Club Lifetime Achievement Award, Male Sportsman of the Year, Sports Boosters Scholarship, KSAC Scholarship, Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, Titusville Moose Lodge #84 Scholarship, Blair Employee Family Fund Scholarship, Mountain Laurel Credit Union Scholarship, Clarion University School Counselor Scholarship, Titusville Area Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship, American Legion Post 368 Scholarship, and the Ruth & Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Award.

Logan’s future plans are to attend Clarion University for Business Administration and Information Services; he plans to minor in History.

