Today – Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Increasing clouds, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

