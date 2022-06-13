Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention Awards Three Scholarships

CLARION CO., Pa. – Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention awarded three $500.00 scholarships to Clarion County seniors following the 2021-2022 school year.

Loraine McBride: Clarion-Limestone High School

Clarion-Limestone senior Loraine McBride was one of the recipients of a CCCSP Scholarship.

Loraine was accepted into Clarion University’s nursing program.

Jack Shaffer: Redbank Valley High School

Redbank senior Jack Shaffer was another recipient of a CCCSP Scholarship.

Jack has been accepted into Penn State University to continue his post-secondary education.

Mia Gourley: Redbank Valley High School

Redbank senior Mia Gourley was another recipient of a CCCSP Scholarship.

Mia has been accepted into Clarion University’s nursing program.

All of the recipients achieved above-average results in both academic and extra-curricular activities throughout their high school careers.

Each year CCCSP offers several scholarships to seniors in Clarion County.

The requirements are:

– Qualifying GPA

– Letter of Recommendation

– Post-Secondary Education Acceptance Letter

– Personal Essay Submission

“Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Their focus is suicide prevention, awareness, and education. They provide help and hope through college campus and high school events, suicide crisis hotlines, and other educational programs. Depression is treatable. Suicide is preventable.”

