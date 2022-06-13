Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Candy Bars

Get creative in the kitchen with these homemade candy bars!

Ingredients

8 ounces Waverly crackers, divided

1 cup butter, cubed



1/2 cup milk2 cups graham cracker crumbs1 cup packed brown sugar1/3 cup sugar2/3 cup creamy peanut butter1/2 cup milk chocolate chips1/2 cup butterscotch chips

Directions

-Place a third of the crackers (about 25) in the bottom of an ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. pan.

-In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add the milk, graham cracker crumbs, and sugars; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 5 minutes. Pour half of the mixture over crackers, carefully spreading to cover. Place half of the remaining crackers (about 25) on top. Spread with the remaining sugar mixture. Top with remaining crackers.

-In a small saucepan over low heat, stir peanut butter and chips until melted and smooth. Spread over crackers. Chill until firm, about 1 hour. Cut into small squares.

