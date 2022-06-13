 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Candy Bars

Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Get creative in the kitchen with these homemade candy bars!

Ingredients

8 ounces Waverly crackers, divided
1 cup butter, cubed

1/2 cup milk
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup sugar
2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
1/2 cup butterscotch chips

Directions

-Place a third of the crackers (about 25) in the bottom of an ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. pan.

-In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add the milk, graham cracker crumbs, and sugars; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 5 minutes. Pour half of the mixture over crackers, carefully spreading to cover. Place half of the remaining crackers (about 25) on top. Spread with the remaining sugar mixture. Top with remaining crackers.

-In a small saucepan over low heat, stir peanut butter and chips until melted and smooth. Spread over crackers. Chill until firm, about 1 hour. Cut into small squares.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


