Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes Vehicle on I-80 in Beaver Township; Four People Injured

Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

ambulance-newBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel traveled off the roadway and struck a guide rail injuring four occupants of the vehicle on Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:32 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, on Interstate 80 East, at mile marker 55.2, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say this crash occurred as 59-year-old Myra E. Klavonic, of Ridgway, was traveling east in the right eastbound lane of Interstate 80 in a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder, fell asleep at the wheel, and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled across the left eastbound lane of traffic into the grass median.

According to police, Klavonic awoke and turned the steering wheel hard to the left. The vehicle then traveled back across the roadway and struck a guide rail and came to rest facing southeast.

Myra Klavonic suffered possible injuries.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Services transported three other occupants to Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for injuries of unknown severity: 71-year-old Donald W. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina; 20-year-old Mercedes M. Buckins, of Ridgway; and 21-year-old Justin E. Klavonic, of Ridgway.

Another passenger, 51-year-old Daniel S. Klavonic, of Ridgway, was not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Myra Klavonic was charged with a traffic violation.


