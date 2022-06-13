Driver Flees Scene After Crashing into Drainage Ditch in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver fled the scene after crashing into a drainage ditch early Monday morning in Clarion Township.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

The accident happened near the intersection of Stone House Road and Servey Road.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 Chief Doug Preston said his department was dispatched to the scene by Clarion-based State Police just before 4:00 a.m.

A car traveling on Stone House Road lost control and crashed into a drainage ditch.

The driver reportedly fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The vehicle was removed from the ditch by a rollback tow truck and the scene was cleared shortly after 5:00 a.m.

A state police representative said the accident remains under investigation and additional information would likely be released later today.

This story will be updated.

