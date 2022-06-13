 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Driver Flees Scene After Crashing into Drainage Ditch in Clarion Township

Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

E4319DF7-D133-48C3-8EC5-74D7146E2354CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver fled the scene after crashing into a drainage ditch early Monday morning in Clarion Township.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

The accident happened near the intersection of Stone House Road and Servey Road.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 Chief Doug Preston said his department was dispatched to the scene by Clarion-based State Police just before 4:00 a.m.

A car traveling on Stone House Road lost control and crashed into a drainage ditch.

The driver reportedly fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The vehicle was removed from the ditch by a rollback tow truck and the scene was cleared shortly after 5:00 a.m.

A state police representative said the accident remains under investigation and additional information would likely be released later today.

This story will be updated.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.