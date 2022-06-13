Featured Local Job: Multiple Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4- Full-Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist –2 Full-Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – Per-Diem

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full-Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 3 Full-Time, 1 Per-Diem

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 2 Full Time

Radiology Tech –Per-Diem

Housekeeping Aide –1 Per-Diem

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per-Diem

Medical Technologist – 2-Full-Time

Dietary Aide – 2- Full-Time

Lead Registration Clerk – Full-Time

Ultrasound Tech –1 Full-Time 1—Per-Diem

CT Technologist – 2 Full Time

EMT– 2- Full-Time

Nurse Extern – Per-Diem

Clerk/Phlebotomist – 2- Full-Time

ED Unit Secretary or ED Technician – Full-Time

Care Transition Navigator – Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – 2- Full-Time

Medical Records Coder – Full-Time

Healthworks LPN – Full-Time

Nursing Supervisor – Per-Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Part-Time

Utilization Review Case Manager –Part- Time

Medical Social Worker, MSW – Part-Time

Wound Care Secretary/Aide- Full Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.