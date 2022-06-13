“I sure do miss that man,” was a phrase that every visitor was apt to hear while visiting Georgia Lou Ray, 93, of Conneaut Lake and formerly of Krider Road in Meadville.

She has been waiting nine years to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, George Arnold Ray, whom she married on August 9, 1947.

He often teased her about shopping her whole life for the perfect dress that she never found, but surely she is wearing that dress now as she meets him again at the gates of heaven for a glorious reunion.

Georgia passed away at the Meadville Medical Center on June 11, 2022.

Georgia was born in Oil City, on May 28, 1929, to the late Clarence D. and Catherine (Best) Smith.

She grew up with three older sisters in Henry’s Bend where her love story with George began. Together they raised a beautiful family and Georgia was a devoted wife and homemaker.

Because George’s contracting business took them all over the country, Georgia had the opportunity to transform many houses into homes, including a cottage in Conneaut Lake where the family spent their summers.

The cottage became a favorite gathering spot where family, friends, and neighbors were always welcome.

For the past 22 years, Georgia has been affectionately known as Great Ma.

She enjoyed hosting the entire family even as it continued to grow.

She was the perfect hostess at every holiday and every gathering was a celebration.

Her grandchildren loved to sit at the counter while she unveiled secret stashes of homemade cookies and treats that she had to keep hidden from Great Pa.

These memories and more will forever live in our hearts as we fondly remember and miss the matriarch of our family.

Georgia is survived by three children Barbara Weber (Timothy) of Conneaut Lake, Carole Schneeberger of Oil City, George A. Ray II (Renee) of Meadville; seven grandchildren, Heather Motter (Mark) of Oil City, Jennifer Bodnar (Shawn) of Conneaut Lake, Jason Schneeberger (Kenzie) of Hollidaysburg, Julie Weber (significant other Andy Turbeville) of Pompano Beach, FL, George “Chip” A. Ray III (Lauren) of Zelienople, Tessa L. Ray of Bloomsburg, and Bryan Ray of State College; seven great grandchildren, Maggie Motter, Charlie Motter, Evan Schneeberger, Adam Schneeberger, Victoria “Tori” Bodnar, Colin Ray, and Liam Ray; a sister in law Edna Ray of Virginia Beach, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, George, Georgia was preceded in death by a son in law John Schneeberger; and three sisters.

Private family services will be held on the shore of Conneaut Lake where Georgia found peace and happiness.

Memorial contributions may be made in Georgia’s memory to Stone United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member, 956 S. Main St., Meadville, PA 16335 or to the Salvation Army.

