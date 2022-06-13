James Harry “Jim” McElroy, age 86, of Oil City, died at home on June 11, 2022, with his family by his side.

Born on January 3, 1936, in Detroit, MI, he was a son to the late Ron Mosier and Kenda Hall.

Jim joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17 in July of 1953.

He switched branches in May of 1958 to the U.S. Army.

He served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

He retired from the military with over 21 years of service under his belt.

Jim received many awards during his service including the Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star Medal, and Joint Service Commendation Medal.

After retirement from the military, Jim worked for National Fuel for 12 years.

Jim married the former Bonita Hewitt, who preceded him in death in 2016.

He was an avid golfer.

Jim loved to watch golf, play golf, and even helped run a country club in Erie for over 10 years.

Jim also liked playing cards at the club.

Surviving are four children, Ronald McElroy of Oil City, Cynthia McElroy of Oil City, Pamela Brown of Franklin, and Michael McElroy of Pittsburgh. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.

Jim is also survived by two sisters, Ruth Drummond of Port Richy, FL and Kendalynne Snyder husband Mark of Oil City.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bonita, he is preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Brenda, a brother, Butch McElroy, and a sister, Donna Brown.

Per Jim’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Venango County Humane Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.