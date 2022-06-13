Second Avenue Multigenerational Park Receiving Community Support

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The idea of having a Clarion area community park has been around for a long time.

(Pictured above: Emily Weiser, of Miles Brothers; Eric Funk, of Blueprint Communities; and Milissa Bauer, of Children’s Scholarship Fund, explained the status of the Second Avenue Multigenerational Park and funding options.)

Thanks to the Clarion Blueprint Community and several generous donors, the park is springing to life on 2nd Avenue across from the Clarion Cemetery. Resident Janice Horn and another individual who wants to remain anonymous, donated funds to acquire the long-vacant property that was previously used for the Clarion Borough maintenance and before that PennDOT.

Plans are moving ahead for the park with significant groundwork taking place to accommodate for the construction of the park.

Eric Funk and Theron Miles from Blueprint Communities and Milissa Bauer from The Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania recently presented an update on the park to members of the Clarion Rotary Club and explained the type of tax credits that will help fund the construction.

Using Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), businesses and individuals can receive 55, 75, or 80 percent in tax credits on contributions to a community project such as the park. These credits are flexible and they can be used, carried forward for five years, sold, or passed through to shareholders, members, or partners.

Under the program, a $10,000.00 contribution could only cost the business or individual $2,000.00. NAP is simple for businesses, and it does not require the contributing business to submit a letter to the Commonwealth or receive any kind of preapproval. Most of the administration is handled by the nonprofit receiving the contribution (Children’s Scholarship).

Blueprint Communities partnered with the Children’s Scholarship Fund for their expertise end guidance in processing contributions to the state.

Milissa Bauer talked about the success and soliciting donations from businesses and assisting the Clarion County YMCA donations that were also part of NAP. Bauer and School Scholarship Director Cindy Nave also helped blueprint communities receive NAP designation.

A separate entity, Clarion Adventures LLC, has also been developed for projects outside of Clarion Borough.

Bauer said the Children’s Scholarship Fund located at 633 Mayfield, Clarion, PA 16214, will assist any business with paperwork. Contact Cindy Nave at [email protected] or call 814-226-9723.

“Who wants to pay state taxes when you have the opportunity to direct 80 percent of your taxes to this local project?” asked Rotarian Matt Lerch.

Miles said the parking area is 2½ acres within walking distance of Clarion Borough and sections of Monroe and Clarion Township. A short 15-minute drive reaches most of Clarion County.

“Our company, Terra Works, has built similar parks around the state that utilize multi-function courts where you can have four pickleball courts and two tennis courts,” Miles said. “We basically copied from other courts we have built.”

When the park is fully completed, it will contain such features as a playground, sports courts such as basketball, a splash pad/ice skating area, a walking path, a pavilion, outdoor games, restrooms, and plenty of green space.

The timeline for completion depends on funding

“A lot of projects will go out and raise 100 percent of the funding before it is constructed, such as the YMCA,” Miles said. “Many city projects or borough projects are funded through grant programs such as NAP, and they allow them to proceed. NAP funding has been our main source of funding to date, and it gives us a very short window of collecting the donations and then dispersing them actually into the project.

“For that reason, we cannot give a finite date because our funding is floating. We’re working on it daily. We don’t know this year if we’ll be able to bring in a hundred or a million through NSAP. We’re structuring this to be phased because of the construction design and layout.

“University Korner donates a penny a gallon of gas from one of their two Knox stations toward this and has enabled us not only to continue development of the park but maintain current operating costs.”

Miles said it has been easy to go through phases of the project, but it’s all about hitting that final goal.

“One difficulty that everyone is aware of is construction was greatly affected by inflation,” continued Miles. “Some of our original budgets that were made in March of 2020 have changed a little bit so that it makes it a little more difficult, but we have applied for several grants, and we’re hoping those come through.

“Private organizations have been booked to do a large portion of funding, and the great community members, businesses, banks, and everyone else has been so generous as we’ve worked through this. We’ve got 90 percent of our engineering done, and it allows the majority of the money to go directly to construction. While I can’t give you a specific deadline, I can tell you just as soon as that money is allocated toward it, we’ll be able to keep a fluid schedule.

“We will get it done.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.