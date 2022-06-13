 

Softball Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Due in Court This Week

Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

jane-woodside-fullARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 29-year-old woman accused of sexually assaulting a student while she was a softball coach at an Armstrong County high school is set for Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Jane Kerri Woodside, of Kittanning, is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, at 2:00 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland presiding.

She faces the following charges:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse – Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11 Years, Felony 2
– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2
– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 Or Above, Felony 2
– School – Intercourse/Sexual Contact With Student, Felony 3
– Indecent Assault of Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2 (2 Counts)

She is currently free on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

The Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning Criminal Investigative Unit in conjunction with Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton announced the arrest of Jane Woodside.

Police said the charges were filed following an investigation by a Kittanning-based State Police Trooper into an allegation of sexual misconduct against Woodside.

Woodside, who was a high school softball coach in West Shamokin High School at the time, is accused of having sexual contact with a minor at a Plumcreek Township residence in 2018.

The victim was 15 years old at the time.

Woodside was arraigned on April 13, 2022, at 3:10 p.m. with Judge McCausland presiding.


