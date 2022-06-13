 

Butler Health System to Hold June Job Fair in Clarion, Butler

Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

clarion-hospital-strongerButler Health System will be holding a job fair on June 29 at their Butler and Clarion locations.

BHS Clarion Hospital
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Hospital Boardroom (One Hospital Drive, Clarion)

Butler Memorial Hospital
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Findley Auditorium – Tower Entry Hallway (One Hospital Way, Butler)

Scan the above QR code to view a complete listing of hospital and physician office openings or visit ButlerHealthSystem.org.

Butler Health System offers:

• Competitive Pay
• Flexible Scheduling
• Free Parking
• Employee Fitness Center
• Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance


