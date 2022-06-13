Butler Health System to Hold June Job Fair in Clarion, Butler
Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
Butler Health System will be holding a job fair on June 29 at their Butler and Clarion locations.
BHS Clarion Hospital
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Hospital Boardroom (One Hospital Drive, Clarion)
Butler Memorial Hospital
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Findley Auditorium – Tower Entry Hallway (One Hospital Way, Butler)
Scan the above QR code to view a complete listing of hospital and physician office openings or visit ButlerHealthSystem.org.
Butler Health System offers:
• Competitive Pay
• Flexible Scheduling
• Free Parking
• Employee Fitness Center
• Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.