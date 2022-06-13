North Clarion Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Alana R. Brooks, the daughter of Donald and Alesia Brooks of Fryburg, has been named the class’ valedictorian.

Her activities include Science Olympiad, VEX Robotics, prom committee vice president, class president, student council treasurer, National Honor Society president and Junior Historians treasurer and vice president. varsity volleyball, and varsity track and field.

Alana is also a member of the Clarion County Youth Council and the Cornerstone Church of Clarion Youth and Missions Team.

She also served as the Seneca Indians 4-H club treasurer in 2020-2021.

Alana’s high school awards include Daniel E. Stitt IV Memorial scholarship, American Chemical Society “Excellence in Chemistry” award, Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science award, Woodmen American History award, volleyball sportsmanship award, Regional Science Olympiad (first place team champions, first place in chemistry lab and states qualifier), President’s Award of Excellence, North Clarion Alumni Valedictorian scholarship, Donald and Mary Bauer scholarship, and the math, science, English, and foreign language subject awards.

Alana plans to attend Pennsylvania State University at University Park where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering and a minor in Spanish.



Autumn M. Shaw, he daughter of Josh and Allicia Shaw of Crown, has been named the class salutatorian.

Her school activities include drama stage crew and a reading competition.

Shaw’s awards include the North Clarion Education Association scholarship and the President’s Award for Excellence.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and she volunteers with children at her church.

Autumn plans to attend Pennwest University in Clarion where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

