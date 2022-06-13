State Police Calls: Man Arrested for DUI Drugs, Fleeing, Eluding Authorities on I-80

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI Drugs, Fleeing & Eluding State Police on I-80

State Police in Clarion investigated an incident of fleeing and eluding, DUI Drugs, and Drug Possession, on Interstate 80 West, in Richland Township, Clarion County, around 1:40 p.m. on May 30.

The incident involved a 2013 GM Terrain.

Police listed 38-year-old Anthony Shepp, of Erie, as the arrestee.

Identity Theft in Toby Township

PSP Clarion are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on Morris Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County, sometime between April 20, 2022, and May 20, 2022.

The victim is a 46-year-old Sligo woman.

The investigation continues.

Harassment in Madison Township

State Police in Clarion investigated an incident of harassment at a residence on Kemery Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, around 1:34 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

The accused is listed as 54-year-old Rodney Himes, of Rimersburg.

The victim is a 68-year-old Rimersburg man.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.