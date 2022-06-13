 

One Person Injured in Vehicle vs. Bear Collision on Route 899

Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-carBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured in a vehicle versus bear collision on State Route 899 on Saturday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened on Saturday, June 11, around 11:08 p.m. on State Route 899, south of its intersection with Maple Creek Drive, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say 43-year-old Dana J. Fogle, of Allegheny, New York, was traveling in the northbound lane of Route 899, and a bear entered the travel lane from the east berm. His 2018 Nissan Rogue struck it with its right front.

Fogle was using a seat belt and reported no injuries at the scene.

Clarion Hospital EMS transported Fogle’s passenger 43-year-old Heather A. Fronk, of Delevan, New York, to Kane Hospital for injuries of unknown severity. She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained substantial damage due to the impact.

No additional information was provided on the bear.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department, Forest County Sheriff’s Office, and Frank’s Towing also assisted at the scene.


