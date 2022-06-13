 

Police Searching for Two Abraxas Escapees; Public Reminded to Keep Doors Locked

Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

policeFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are searching for two Abraxas juveniles who escaped from the facility on Sunday.

According to Marienville-based State Police, two caucasian male juveniles have escaped from Abraxas, near Marienville, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The individuals are described as follows: caucasian/male 6’3” tall, 140 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes, pierced ears, and a tattoo on his left forearm.; caucasian/male 5’8″ tall, 125 lbs, longer brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said one male is wearing a gray sweatsuit and the other is wearing a red hoodie.

Local residents are reminded to keep their vehicles and homes locked at all times.

Anyone with information on the above individuals is urged to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


