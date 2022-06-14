The seven-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. High near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 90. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Juneteenth – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.